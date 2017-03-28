ESL UK's Spring Season Hearthstone Premiership kicks off

ESL UK has announced that its Spring Season Hearthstone Premiership tournament has started, with 16 players coming together over the next seven weeks to compete for a prize pool of $6,500, with the grand finals taking place at London's MCM Comic-Con on May 27.

This year will see double the players of last year's event, with a 16 man Swiss format being deployed, before moving into an eight man double elimination. Also, all players who attempted to requalify were successful in doing so, including the four finalists from last year.

Joe Fenny, ESL UK's Talent Manager, said: "Last year's Premiership featured some explosive action, and with the line-up we have this year it's set to be even bigger and better! The next seven weeks look set to be exciting from the get go, and I can't wait to see who'll be the last players standing by the time we venture to London's MCM Comic-Con in May for the finals!"

You can watch the games via Twitch, and more information on the tournament can be found here. Is the growth of this event a sign that UK esports as a whole is growing?

Photo: ESL