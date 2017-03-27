Team Liquid are relegated from the NA LCS

Despite recruiting talent like Adrian "Adrian" Ma and Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng, Team Liquid's League of Legends team has been relegated from the North American Championship Series for the first time in their history.

Their loss to FlyQuest last week, which probably wasn't as close as Team Liquid would have liked, was the final nail in the coffin, cementing them in ninth place, with Team EnVyUs also being relegated with a tenth place finish. These two teams will now have to play eUnited and Gold Coin United from the Challenger Series to win their place back in the NA LCS.

FlyQuest's win, however, saw them claim a playoff spot, with Team Dignitas, Counter Logic Gaming, Phoenix 1, TSM, and Cloud9 also in the playoffs.

Was Team Liquid's relegation inevitable?

Photo: Riot Games