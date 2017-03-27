Another Epicenter tournament to be held in summer

In May last year Epic Esports Events hosted a standout tournament in Dota 2, Epicenter, and now there's more good news, as the tournament is back in Moscow this summer.

The regional qualifiers for the event kick off in May, and the group stages will take place on June 4-7. The playoffs will then be held in VTB Ice Palace between June 9 - 11, where ten teams will be fighting it out for the $500,000 USD prize pool.

Ticket sales will start in April for the event, which looks set to provide yet another great Dota 2 tournament for fans. Was Epicenter a standout event last year?

Photo: Epicenter