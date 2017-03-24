Semi-pro LoL competition Ragnarök coming to the Nordics

Riot Games has announced Ragnarök, a high level League of Legends competitive challenge for semi-pro players in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, or Sweden, in which players can compete for the prize pool of 13,000 euros, the winner receiving 7,000 of that.

That's not all, though, as the tournament will be best of 3 throughout, until the finals, where it will be best of 5, and the last two teams will compete at the DreamHack studios in Stockholm on-stage, flown by Riot Games. The winners will also get a spot in the Challenger Series Qualifier too.

Teams can register here to compete for the tournament, and registration is open until March 26. You can even watch a promotional video below to get you in the mood for the action. Do you think there are enough tournament options for semi-pro esports players?

Photo: Riot Games