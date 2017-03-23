Gerard Piqué reveals new esports project, eFootball

We reported last month that FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué‏ was launching an esports project, and now we know a few more details about the project, although only a few.

Piqué himself announced the name of the project via Twitter, where he also asked people to "Join me to create the future of football in esports." The project is called eFootball and the website can be viewed here, where it says that the company is currently hiring in roles for competition, content and marketing, business, and events. Other than that, details are scarce about the project and what it will be.

It's no secret that the footballer is interested in esports, as we talked to him at the PES League Finals in February, where he said he'd quite like the idea of a Barcelona esports club. What could this new project of his be though?

Photo: eFootball