Hiko parts ways with OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming's Counter-Strike team has lost a player in the form of Spencer "Hiko" Martin, who announced his departure via Twitter.

"Not going to be standing in for @OpTicGaming anymore - good luck to them! Still not giving up! Exploring other options," Hiko said. Will "Rush" Wierzba then tweeted announcing that ex-Echo Fox player Ryan "freakazoid" Abadir would be a stand in.

No reason was given for Hiko's departure, but where do you think he should go now?

Photo: DreamHack