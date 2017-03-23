We now know all teams attending the first cs_summit

As announced via via Twitter, Ninjas in Pyjamas are the last team to receive an invite to Beyond the Summit's first Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, cs_summit.

Ninjas in Pyjamas will compete with Cloud9, Gambit Esports, Godsent, OpTic Gaming, SK Gaming, Team EnVyUs, and Team Liquid for their share of the $150,000 USD prize pool. The tournament will run from April 19 to 23, although the venue has yet to be announced.

Although the tournament is missing big names like Astralis, could this still be a great event for CS:GO fans?

Photo: Beyond the Summit