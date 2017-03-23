The Halo World Championship finals start tomorrow

The Halo World Championship finals are taking place tomorrow at the ESL Campus in Burbank, California, and will run until the grand finals on Sunday evening, seeing 12 of the best Halo 5 teams competing for their share of $1,000,000 US dollars in prize money.

The tournament will start with a round robin group stage with four groups of three teams, and the top two teams will compete in double elimination brackets, with the bottom team instead going to a different loser's double elimination bracket.

In Group A are Crowd Pleasers, Supremacy, and OpTic Gaming, and in Group B are London Conspiracy, Team Liquid, and Luminosity. Group C sees Splyce, Team Immunity, and Team EnVyUs compete against one another, and lastly Group D consists of Soar Gaming, Fab Esports, and Str8 Rippin.

You can watch all the action via Twitch, but who do you think will be taking home the title?

Photo: ESL