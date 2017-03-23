Rumour: Schalke 04 selling Challenger Series spot

As reported by German site Summoners Inn, Schalke 04 are allegedly selling their spot in the League of Legends Challenger Series after a semi-final loss in the tournament.

Their loss in the semi final means that they won't be competing in the LCS this summer, despite a great performance in the Challenger Series, and supposedly the club and coach Michael "Veteran" Archer want to build a new team for the ESL Championship.

Moritz Beckers-Schwarz, the CEO of FC Schalke 04 Arena Management GmbH) said that their goal was to get to the LCS, and that they'll now analyse the situation internally.

This also follows this news that Schalke 04's Marcín "SELFIE" Wolski is open to offers from other teams, despite being under contract with Schalke 04 still, as announced on Twitter.

Could Schalke 04 really be selling their Challenger Series spot?

Photo: Schalke 04