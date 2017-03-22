Trans SFV pro Ricki Ortiz speaks out about her transition

Street Fighter V pro Ricki Ortiz is an accomplished player for Evil Geniuses, first competing in the Tekken scene before moving to Street Fighter, even coming second in the Capcom Cup 2016 last year.

Ortiz recently spoke to BBC Three about her transition as a transgender woman, and "battling with her own gender identity, her time in the arcades of California, and how the gaming community helped her to transition."

"It wasn't really something that I talked about, it wasn't really something that anyone asked. It's funny, in the [gaming] community I never had to worry about that ever, about being ridiculed, or being belittled, or someone not liking me for being LGBTQ or whatever it may be, whatever I was. It was always a really good environment," Ortiz explains during the video.

Do you think esports, and gaming in general, can have a positive impact for the LQBTQ+ community?

Photo: Evil Geniuses