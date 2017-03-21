Fnatic partner with Chinese agency BOOT

Esports organisation Fnatic has announced a strategic partnership with Chinese esports agency BOOT, in order to help the organisation reach an audience in China.

The announcement was made at the 2017 China Cup, and the accompanying press release says that "Fnatic is currently the largest and most recognized Western esports team in Asia, and this collaboration with B.O.O.T will further connect the East and the West through esports in a meaningful and productive way."

"We are very excited to launch this strategic partnership with BOOT, and we look forward to pushing the global boundaries of esports together," said Patrik Sattermon, Fnatic's Chief Gaming Officer. "Fnatic and BOOT share the same vision of making esports more global, and this partnership will allow us to bridge the gap and close the distance between Western and Eastern esports."

Harley "dsn" Orvall, an ex-Fnatic player, joined BOOT as a coach in 2016, and helped coordinate the partnership. BOOT will manage Fnatic content on social media channels and help produce content for Chinese audiences, as well as assisting with business development and the marketing of video content.

Both BOOT and Fnatic are also talking about gaming center activities, accessories, licensing gear, and other ventures as well. Is this a beneficial partnership for both sides?

Photo: Fnatic