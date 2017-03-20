Boomeo is helping train CS:GO players

Boomeo.com has officialy entering its beta phase launch, and its goals are to provide Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with training to improve their skills. At the moment the content on their site is as follows, but there's more to come:

Free Content: Featured guides, gear reviews and daily pulse updates

Free gameplay: Enjoy Deathmatch, Retakes and duels (Dust 2 only)

Premium Gameplay: Reserved slots and all duels maps

Premium Tutorials: Cache, Mirage, Dust 2, Overpass, Fundamentals & Health/wellness guides from IMG Academy

Coming: Deep Statistics & Insites

Coming: More maps, more mods

Coming: more content & more pros

Coming: Social & community features, grouping and more

The site makes clear that it's still young, and keen to keep updating content and improve the site with more guides. Writer of the post, user Sympatico, said: "On a personal note, this has been a really awesome journey. Boomeo is what I wanted as a CS:GO player myself - and I couldn't be more proud of it, or the team that built it. This wasn't just a job for any of us...it really is a passion. This site is definitely a work-in-progress, and I am unbelievably excited to release all the new features and updates we have planned...it's gonna be awesome!"

Will you be using Boomeo to hone your CS:GO skills?

Photo: Boomeo