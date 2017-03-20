10 teams announced for DreamLeague

We reported last week that DreamLeague would be returning for a seventh season, and now we know some of the teams that'll be invited to the tournament.

Team Liquid, who are the reigning champions, will be returning, and alongside them will be Alliance, The Greeks, Team Secret, B)ears, NaVi, and Virtus Pro. In terms of North American invites, those that have gone out so far are compLexity Gaming, NP Gaming, and Digital Chaos.

Two more teams are yet to be invited, one for each division, but already this is shaping up to be a great competition, and with $175,000 USD at stake at the playoffs in Atlanta, we can't imagine it will disappoint. What other teams do you hope are invited?

Photo: DreamLeague