Skins betting classed as gambling in Norway

The Norwegian Gaming Authority has made a big step in terms of curbing the issues arising from skin betting, by classing the practice as gambling, meaning that it comes under jurisdictions for gambling as well.

The NGA claims that 25% of boys from the age of 15 to 16 play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and with skins being equated to virtual currency via their value on online markets, this means that children can use them to gamble.

The NGA are now responding to this issue because they have received inquiries in the past to deal with the issue of skins and virtual currency, and they say that sanctions will be issued against those who offer skins betting in Norway.

The UK gambling commission also recognised skins betting as gambling recently, so this is yet another step in the right direction for tackling underage gambling via skins betting. Is the issue of skins betting becoming less of an problem?

Photo: ESL