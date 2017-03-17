Mei's ice wall used in outrageous play in Overwatch match

As noticed by Kotaku, Korean Overwatch team Meta Athena pulled over a crazy play with Mei on Eichenwald in the APEX series against Afreeca Freecs, one so unconventional we had to share it with you.

In the video, posted on YouTube, Kim "Libero" Hye Sung used Mei's ice wall to take Eichenwald's first point, and how he did that was to use the ice wall to boost the whole team up behind the first point to assault the defending team indoors from behind, rather than out in the open where they were more vulnerable.

What are some of the wildest Overwatch strategies you've seen deployed?