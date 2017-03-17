Rainbow Six: Siege's Pro League Year 2 kicks off this month

Ubisoft and ESL have announced that the Rainbow Six: Siege Pro League Year 2 will start on March 20 in North America, March 23 in Europe, and March 26 in Brazil, meaning fans of the shooter won't have long to wait to see more of the game's esports.

"The first year of competition ended at the Six Invitational in Montreal, where the best teams competed against each other," the press release reads. "An ever-growing community of more than 15 million players showed strong interest in the competition, which reached 120,000 simultaneous viewers, with more than 1,300,000 hours of competition watched on the three-day event. These positive figures reflect the high standing of the game in the esports scene, as well as Ubisoft's commitment to continue building a long-term game with the community's support, feedback and enthusiasm."

Year 2 will take place exclusively on Windows PC, but console players can compete in the Major Leagues still. "By going all-in with PC, we wish to bring a higher level of engagement and entertainment to the competition, promoting the positive values that we embrace: the dedication our pros have for the game, their discipline, their hard work and the sacrifices they make," explained Alexandre Remy, brand director.

This year will see three seasons of the Pro League take place, as well as a grand final. At the end of each season a live event will take place too, pitting the top teams from North America, Europe, and Brazil against each other, with $100,000 USD in prize money, with the season one finals taking place in Katowice, Poland, on May 20 and 21.

For more details on the competitive program and qualifiers, visit the official Rainbow Six website. Are you disappointed that it's solely PC now?