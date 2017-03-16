Nick Phan becomes general manager of Immortals

US-based esports organisation Immortals, who compete in various esports titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends, has announced that Nick Phan, formerly manager of Team Liquid, is the team's new general manager.

Immortals highlighted in the beginning of their announcement that it's important for the organisation as a whole to be healthy, not just individual teams, and this means good managements "who can work with players, coaches, and staff to create this environment for the Immortals organisation as a whole." Nick Phan was therefore picked due to his experience not only in esports but traditional sports as well.

"My work won't be focused on just the League team. My overall goal is to help spur success for these teams." Phan commented. "After getting to know the staff, I think there's a clear vision alignment. We want to make Immortals one of the most engaging organisations and franchise that esports has seen. A lot of that comes from maintaining integrity with players and staff. We want to make this one of the healthiest environments across all boards: emotional, physical, and mental."

"I am excited to work with Nick, he will help our organisation with his great work ethic and experience. He is definitely a valuable addition to the team," said League of Legends Manager Jun Kang.

CEO Noah Whinston added: "Successful esports organisations are the ones best able to balance the needs of their players with the needs of their business. Nick's experience in creating a healthy culture between players, staff, and organisation is integral to the long term health of Immortals."

Phan also added that he's enjoying his time there so far, and hinted at "a few tricks up my sleeves" for the future. Both Phan and Immortals also welcome the move via Twitter, and a trailer was even released, welcoming him to the team.

How well do you think Phan can perform at Immortals?

Photo: Immortals