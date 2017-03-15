Luminosity acquires a second Overwatch team

This week esports organisation Luminosity announced their acquisition of the Overwatch Team previously known as Bird Noises. The new team will now be known as LG Evil and will include: Jacob "Jake" Lyon, Matthew "Voll" Wallace, Connor "Avast" Prince, Robert "rob420" Garcia, Matthew "super" DeLisi, and Rasheeq "train" Rahman. The existing team will now be renamed to LG Loyal.

Back in 2015 the team Bird Noises debuted as a Team Fortress 2 team, and after Overwatch was released they then made the transition to Blizzard's hero shooter.

"We are very excited to welcome LG Evil to the team," CEO of Luminosity Gaming Steve Maida said. "It's in an incredibly talented group of young men who fought through adversity, and have proven they are a top team in the world. What most impresses me about the team is their unwavering loyalty and belief in one another. I think this specifically can be accredited to their success. Personally, I've been captivated by Overwatch, frequently finding myself losing track of time while playing or watching. I believe the future for the game and our teams looks bright and I look forward to watching and cheering them on heading into the OWL. I also want to thank Hammers Esports for making the transition a smooth one. They have an eye for talent and I'm sure we'll be hearing more from them."

New LG Evil player Jake added: ""I'm really humbled and excited to be working alongside an organization with as much reach and commitment as Luminosity Gaming. The opportunity to build a dynasty together does not come along so often. I'd also like to thank Hammers Esports for taking a chance on -bird noises- and giving us the opportunity to show our skills on larger stages in Overwatch. I look forward to seeing more from them in Overwatch and elsewhere in the esports world, as I know big things will be coming from that brand."

Also joining the LG Evil team are Matthew "Precision" Cannon, as a coach and manager, and Ruben "OddWash" Batres as an analyst. Below you can see Luminosity's welcome video. Which is the better Overwatch side though?

Photo: Luminosity Gaming