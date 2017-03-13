Is Rick Fox Interested in Creating an Overwatch Team?

While in Europe eSports is gaining momentum, the field is becoming a genuine phenomenon in the US where celebrities are eager to sponsor or become owners of teams.

While he entered the eSports world last year by creating his League of Legends team, Rick Fox could be interested in the idea of creating a team for the Overwatch game. At least that's what twitter account would suggest, as he posted a picture featuring merchandising items branded with the game logo along with a message referring directly to the game: "What are you guys #watching?".