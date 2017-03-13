Prestige World Wide fall flat in Dota 2 Champion's Cup

For Dota 2 teams, the upcoming Kiev Major is pretty high priority, not only because of its $3 million USD prize pool, but also because of its high-profile status in the world of Dota 2. That's why American team Prestige World Wide moved to South East Asia to compete in the Champion's Cup for the region, in the hopes that they can qualify (the Champion's Cup lets you play into the regionals through the tournament instead of open qualifiers, if you've won enough amateur Battle Cups).

Unfortunately, this plan didn't go quite as Prestige World Wide would have liked, and they finished the Cup with a record of zero wins and nine losses, and they'll now have to rally and regather for future competitions. They're not the only team without a win throughout the regions, however, as Alternate aTTaX and Wheel Whreck have also had similar luck.

