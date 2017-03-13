Xian wins the first Capcom Pro Tour 2017 event

Final Round XX, the first event of the Capcom Pro Tour 2017 took place last weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, and saw some of the best Street Fighter V players battle it out to see who could win the most valuable points in the Capcom Pro Tour, and it was Singaporean pro Kun Xian Ho, otherwise known simply as Xian, who took home the trophy.

The final match was a very close affair, and you can watch the final moments here, where Xian narrowly beats Keita "Fuudo" Ai with only a slither of health to spare, with Fuudo having to beat Du "NuckleDu" Dang to get there, not an easy task considering how good NuckleDu's form was in 2016.

The full results can be viewed on the Capcom Pro Tour website, and Xian won 400 CPT points for his troubles, all the more impressive considering he was fighting with a new main character, Ibuki.

It wasn't just Street Fighter V that was played at Final Round XX, however, as Kim "JDCR" Hyun Jin won the Tekken 7: Fated Retribution tournament, Andrew "ScAtt" Huntley won the singles tournament for Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, and Liam "Twixxie" Nelson won the Pokkén Tournament, with other games like Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator and Mortal Kombat XL also being played.

Did you expect Xian to overcome all and become the champion this weekend?