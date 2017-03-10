Zotac launch Zotach Masters Event for Dota 2

Zotac, one of the most popular gaming hardware and peripheral companies in the world, has just announced their intention to delve into the competitive esports scene with the Zotac Cup Masters. Taking place on Valve's popular MOBA, Dota 2, the regional qualifiers begin in just a few days on March 12, then two months later, on May 30, the finals will take place at the Computex event in Taipei, Taiwan. A lot is at stake for all the teams competing, as there's a prize pool of $100,000 USD, along with a guaranteed spot in Zotac China's 10 Year Celebration Dota 2 Invitational.

This comes after Zotac's lengthy involvement in the online side of competitive Dota, as they've been hosting tournaments for 10 years through their online platform. "With the growing popularity of esports and our own Zotac Cup platform, it made sense to have the Zotac Cup Masters to establish a stronger connection with gamers and the community and have it be a tournament platform teams from around the world will want to compete on," said Zotac's Global Marketing Director, Chinny Chuang.

Players can register for the regional qualifiers from today, then the winners will be flown to Taipei by Zotac. Six teams from each region can qualify plus two of the best teams in the world will be personally invited to the finals. Fans can follow all the action through the Zotac Cup website and the Zotac Cup Twitch channel. Expect "fun and exciting activities" throughout the duration of the event for viewers alongside the high-octane gameplay. Could this be one of the landmark Dota 2 events of the year?

Photo: Zotac