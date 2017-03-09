Adrian is second Team Liquid acquisition this week

As if the signing of legendary AD Carry Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng wasn't enough good news this week for struggling North American Championship Series side Team Liquid, yesterday the team also announced via Facebook that they've acquired the services of Adrian "Adrian" Ma from fellow NA LCS team Phoenix1.

This transfer will run up until November this year, and although it's still pending full Riot approval, it's likely it'll still go through. "Adrian is one of the strongest NA LCS supports and in coordination with Matt, Doublelift, and Youngbin, I'm confident that our bot lane talents will work together to achieve the level of performance that our team expects," the announcement says.

This week, however, Matt "Matt" Elento will stay in his starting position in the roster, with Adrian providing "options" for the coaching staff, and "enables our experienced support duo to provide valuable feedback to each other."

"We believe that with our two new additions, Doublelift and Adrian, we can bounce back to form and avoid relegation. This has been a turbulent split for our team but we hope our fans know that we are doing everything we can to improve," the post reassures fans.

Adrian himself said: "I'm very excited to be joining Team Liquid. While the team's performance has been below expectations this split, I see massive potential in this roster and I hope to help us get better one day at a time. Hopefully Matt and I can push each other to improve and give our team the best chance of winning. I always tilted TL with my Soraka... now I want it to tilt other teams."

"Adding Adrian to the Team Liquid roster is really exciting for me," Matt added. "This split has been a turbulent one and I'm absolutely gutted with what I've shown on stage. In the preseason I was incredibly motivated and had really high expectations for myself and my team, but unfortunately at the start of the split my practice and improvement took a nosedive."

"Recently, I've been able to get back into stride and I'm improving at an acceptable rate - I look forward to working with Adrian so we can push each other to be the best supports that we can. "

Our previous post regarding Doublelift stated the transfer was pending Riot approval. This was in error as the transfer had already been fully approved."

Adrian also added on Twitter that part of his motivation in moving was "to have the best possible chance to go to Worlds this year." Do you think this was a good move by Adrian, or should he have stayed at Phoenix1?

Photo: Riot Games