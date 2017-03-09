South East Asia getting a new Overwatch tournament

A new Overwatch tournament for South East Asia, incorporating Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, has been announced, and the action will start pretty soon.

The Overwatch SEA Tournament, as it's known, is open for registration now (you can do so here, and this will close on March 15, so you'd better hurry. There's extra incentive in the fact that the first 32 teams to sign up will get fast-tracked into the first group stage.

Open qualifiers then run from March 25 to 26, before the group stage takes place from April 1 to 23, with a knockout stage coming on April 29 and 30. The finals will then take place on May 6, where we'll find out who is victorious.

The prize pool isn't huge, with $2,500 USD going to first place, with half of that for second, $750 for third place, and $500 for fourth, but considering it's the first ever official Blizzard Overwatch SEA Tournament, we can forgive it. Does prize money matter to you as spectators?

Photo: Blizzard