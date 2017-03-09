Report: Three top Chinese CS:GO players join Flash Gaming

According to a report by Slingshot Esports, three top Chinese Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players are transferring to a new organisation called Flashing gaming, also in China, in the Hebei Province.

These players, according to the report, include two former Tyloo players, Qifang "Karsa" Su and Yulun "fancy1" Cai, the latter of which parted ways with the team in a big shake-up in January. The third player is Kunhua "LOVEYY" Bai, formerly of Vici Gaming, and the other two will be announced soon.

According to "a source," Flash Gaming wants to experience more success than Tyloo, and part of their plans include moving to either Europe or America in the second half of this year to practice with top teams. Not only this, but players will also have an ownership share in the organisation, the first time an Asian team has done this in CS:GO, if the report is to be believed.

WeiJia "Innopy" Guo will act as the manager for the team until the final players are all signed. If this is true, could Flash Gaming hit the heights of heavyweights like Astralis?

Photo: DreamHack