Riot Games' owner requests $2 billion USD loan

As reported by Reuters, Chinese company Tencent Holdings, the owner of League of Legends developer Riot Games, is attempting to raise $2 billion US dollars in loans, with many other Chinese internet companies doing similar things.

According to the same report, at least six banks are planning to join Tencent, with some of these in China and some in Hong Kong. Over the past nine months Tencent has raised $7.94 billion, one of which includes a $3.5 billion deal for a majority stake in mobile game developer Supercell Oy, from Finland.

