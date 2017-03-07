Gfinity announces Challenger and Elite Series events

Gfinity, the major esports organiser in the UK, has announced the details regarding their new Challenger and Elite Series tournaments.

Starting with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, anybody can take part in the Challenger Series. It's a way for players to compete and test their skills while climbing the ranks. Placing near the top will increase your chances of going pro.

The Elite Series consists of eight pro teams. The top 30 players in the Challenger Series will be eligible to be drafted by the teams in the 'Gfinity Elite Draft'. The Gfinity Arena in London will host the Elite Series, after the Challenger Series starts on March 27.

"Whether you're playing for fun against other gamers or starting your journey towards a career in eSports, it's simple. The more you win, the more G-Points you earn, the higher you climb the rankings. This is an opportunity for Elite Series Pro Teams to identify upcoming talent," Gfinity wrote in a statement.

The Elite series has been teased since November of last year, but nobody knew the finer details until today. You can sign up for the Challenger Series here.