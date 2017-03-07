Astralis win second CS:GO title this year

Back in January Danish CS:GO side Astralis won the Eleague Major, and although they had a relatively disappointing DreamHack Las Vegas, facing defeat to Virtus Pro, they rallied and moved forward, as they've just claimed their second title of the year at IEM Katowice in Poland.

Astralis actually came second in their group, behind FaZe Clan, but in the quarter and semi finals showed their quality, with 2-0 victories against both Natus Vincere and fellow Danish team Heroic (who had their new player Jakob "Jugi" Hansen in his first tournament).

The final, however, saw Astralis meet FaZe Clan, having faced a loss to them earlier in the tournament. FaZe Clan were also coming off the back of a 2-0 win against Immortals, so weren't lacking in confidence, especially since high profile transfer Nikola "NiKo" Kovač had been playing incredibly well. Although FaZe claimed the first map in the best of five match, showing extreme confidence and rallying the crowd, Astralis showed their talents that won the Eleague Major, winning the next three maps and claiming the series.

Could Astralis have their most successful year this year?

Photo: ESL