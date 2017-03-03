All things PES League present and future with Konami's Lennart Bobzien

Werbung:

We recently caught up with Konami's European PES League & Digital Manager Lennart Bobzien to talk all things PES and Esports: Pro Evo background, real stadium finals, engagement with the community, growth and improvements, real clubs going Esports, training, online services... But play on to hear his answers yourself:

By the looks of it PES 2018 will be more Esports-leant, with more competitive in-game features. Besides, given FIFA 17's FUT success as competitive mode, Bobzien comments on potentially considering MyClub as such and even the prospect of 11v11 competition, given team-based games success (DotA, CS) and clans being "massive".

And if you want to learn how pro players play Pro Evolution Soccer 2017, here's the full match between josesg93 and Ruben-94, both first and third respectively at Camp Nou's European Season 1 finals: