Piglet moving into mid-lane for Team Liquid

There have been rumours circulating in the past couple of days that Team Liquid's League of Legends team could have a reshuffle, in particular, a reshuffle that would see Chae "Piglet" Gwang-Jin move from the AD Carry position on the team to mid-lane.

Team manager Michael Artress confirmed this move to theScore esports, saying: "After a week of testing, we've made a roster change, moving ​Chae "Piglet" Gwang-Jin ​to​ play in the mid-lane​, with ​Young-bin "Youngbin" Chung back ​in the Team Liquid roster​, in the AD Carry role. This was a great combination in scrims, and we're excited to see what progress we can make in the remainder of the LCS Spring split."

Team Liquid currently aren't facing very good form in the NA LoL Championship Series, sitting rock bottom of the table with two wins and eight losses, alongside Team EnVy. Will this change be enough to reverse their fortunes, though?

Photo: Riot Games

Werbung: