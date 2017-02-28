China's Overwatch Premier Series coming this spring

Overwatch teams based in China will soon have the chance to take part in a year-long tournament series known as the Overwatch Premier Series, leading up to the APAC Premier, as announced by Blizzard.

APAC Premier host Banana Culture and Blizzard will coordinate the series, which begins on March 16. All the events over spring and summer will lead up to the grand final event, and after that the top four teams will be facing invited Korean, Asia-Pacific, North American, and European Overwatch teams.

A total prize pool of $600,000 USD will be spread over the tournament spectrum, and if you're interested in competing, registration closes today, so you'd better be quick. All players must hold a Chinese ID cart to take part, however, so only Chinese residents can compete.

North America and Korea are dominating the Overwatch field, so the Overwatch Premier Series places an important spotlight on often overlooked Chinese teams. No Chinese Overwatch team has seen the global success that North American and Korea teams have, but the APAC Premier is that chance. Can China impress in the realm of Overwatch?

