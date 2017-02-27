All 32 fighters for Eleague Street Fighter V event revealed

As we reported last week, Eleague has revealed that the competition will host a Street Fighter V tournament in March that will run until May 26, and now John Diamonon, Capcom's Director of Licensing and Consumer Products, has announced the full list of contestants.

For the full list you can check his Twitter, but there are many famous faces in there, one of the most notable being Du "NuckleDu" Dang, who's had a great few months, the highlight of which must have been his victory at the Capcom Cup in December. Other top names on the list include Lee "Infiltration" Seonwoo, who had four major tournament wins last year, Taniguchi "Tokido" Hajime, and Justin Wong of Echo Fox.

Could this be the best Street Fighter V tournament ever?

