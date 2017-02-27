Challengeme acquires Esports Hero

German tournament platform Challengeme Esports has announced the acquisition of Esports Hero Inc, coordinators of esports events, also revealing that Australian company Esports Mogul has invested $4.9 million USD in their company, becoming an exclusive partner for the Asia-Pacific region.

"The new structure will allow for a rapid expansion of the ChallengeMe.GG tournament and matchmaking platform beyond Europe to reach the global esports market, estimated to be worth $1.13B in 2017," the press release says. "The roll-out in new territories including North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia will begin immediately and additional game titles will be added. This will give gamers across the world free access to ChallengeMe.GG's matchmaking platform and to its high-quality game servers. Whether they want to play socially with their friends, challenge their favourite streamers, or take part in tournaments with prize pools and giveaways, CME.GG caters to all esports enthusiasts and gets them playing within seconds."

"We are incredibly excited to be joining forces with Esports Mogul and Esports Hero," commented Simon Seefeldt, the CEO of Challengeme Esports. "Combining ESM as a strategic partner and investor with the acquisition of Esports Hero, will allow ChallengeMe.GG to expand faster and more aggressively on a truly global scale."

Managing Director of Esports Mogul, Gernot Abl, added: "we are deeply impressed by ChallengeMe.GG's platform, including the technology and team behind it, as well as the success it has already built in the European market. We are confident that ChallengeMe.GG will be very successful in APAC too, and will form the centrepiece of our esports strategy in the region."

"We believe in the strength of the combined entity and are very happy to become part of the Challengeme team," concluded James Heldridge, CEO of Esports Hero. "We are looking forward to taking the North American and global market by storm. With esports growing exponentially, we are well placed to become one of the leading companies in this space."

This was no small deal in terms of money, but how lucrative can esports get for investors?

