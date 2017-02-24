Zlatan Ibrahimovic jumps into esports with investment

As reported by Swedish site Breakit, Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is among a group of recent investors in Challenger Mode, an esports startup company founded in 2014.

"We now see that the next wave of esports are becoming mainstream around the world. We are very excited about the investors who have chosen to join us to create tools that allow players and brands thrive in this rapidly growing field, " commented Robel Efrem, CEO of Challenger Mode.

The company has received roughly $1.3 million USD, and when asked what it means for a figure like Ibrahimovic to invest, Efrem said: "We have many good investors. But it's obviously fun [...] and with his understanding of what we do."

When asked what they will use the money for, he responded: "Executing on our roadmap while we scale up the number of competitions and tournaments that we run with external esports organisers and brands."

