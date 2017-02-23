Gerard Piqué launching an esports project

Earlier this month we exclusively reported that we had spoke to FC Barcelona's Gerard Piqué about esports at the Pro Evolution Soccer League Finals, held at the Nou Camp, and he was optimistic about the club's future in esports and the potential for an esports club. He has now revealed his own interest in esports, however.

Speaking with radio station El Món a RAC1, Piqué revealed that he has an unspecified esports project in the pipeline, and this will be something new, not an investment in an existing team. He also revealed that he didn't know much about esports up until six months ago, but his interest has certainly grown.

How successful can he be in setting up a new esports project?

