German company Innogy looking for Hearthstone players

As announced on their website, Germany electricity company Innogy is looking for someone to play Hearthstone for a third of their time, presumably for the purposes not only of marketing but perhaps to build their own team in the future.

"At Innogy we are looking for students with a native understanding of digitalisation and innovation," the translated post reads/ "We believe on the one hand that we are increasingly finding "digital natives" in the esports sector, and on the other hand, that through our esports @ Innogy concept we can offer you an attractive workplace. Are you interested in our esports concept and would you like to work with one of Germany's largest energy suppliers? Then apply now and become an esports work[er] at Innogy."

If you'd like to apply you can do so via this link. Why do you think they are advertising for a player all of a sudden?

