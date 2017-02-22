Jugi signs for Heroic's CS:GO team

Danish esports team Heroic has announced the signing of 19 year old Jakob "Jugi" Hansen from Tricked Esport, a move which is not good news for Heroic's Michael "Friis" Jørgensen, who was benched last month.

"It feels great," Jugi said. "I've had a good time with Tricked, but am looking very much forward to starting up with Heroic, who have the ambitions and also the quality to become a really strong contender internationally."

"I know a couple of the guys very well, but of course, I have to get used to their style of play and find my own position, but there is such a great vibe on this team, it will not be a problem. Everybody is hungry and ambitious on the team, and I look forward to playing with them, but also to be a part of the set-up provided by RFRSH. Everything here is top professional, and I can't wait to get started."

Nikolaj Nyholm, CEO of RFRSH Entertainment, added: "Heroic is a part of our set-up at RFRSH Entertainment, which also includes the support of Astralis, Godsent, and Norse. We've gathered a very experienced management- and media team with strong ties to the CS:GO scene, who in regards to the teams focus on support, facilities, optimising training and preparation, as well as commercial activities and negotiations with both teams, players and media."

"We are very happy that Heroic signed one of the brightest talents out there. Jakob "Jugi" Hansen has already now established himself as a great player and a profile on Tricked, and by joining Heroic, he will be a part of a young, hungry roster, which we see as a strong contender to be a part of the international top 10. Needless to say, we're very satisfied that the transfer is now in place and he can join the team with immediate effect."

