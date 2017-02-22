Rafifa13 wins for the Xbox side at Miami FIFA regional final

It's only been a few weeks since we saw Hashtag Tass win the Paris regional final of the FIFA Ultimate Team Championship Series, and now the action has moved to Miami, USA, to see the top players in the Americas compete for a spot at the grand final in Berlin.

The 32 competitors were soon whittled down to Xbox champion Rafael Salles "Rafifa13" Leite Fortes, who then faced off against PS4 winner Lucas "LucasRep98" Costa, both of whom were Brazilian, however, Rafifa13 proved too strong and claimed victory for Xbox, also earning the $30,000 USD prize at the same time (the total prize pool was £110,000).

Unlike Paris, there were no clear favourites in the group stage, with all players being relatively well matched, leading to close matches and tense action, epitomised by the fact that this tournament saw the highest number of ties resolved by penalties.

Six players earned a place in Berlin, those being Rafifa13, JanozCFI, and Kid M3mito for Xbox, and LucasRep98, Olimaclan, and Mazuco786 for PS4, and the competition saw South American players dominate the competition.

Is Berlin shaping up to be the best FIFA event to date?

Photo: Electronic Arts

