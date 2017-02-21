DICE 2017 will see developers play Quake competitively

This week will see DICE 2017 kick off, and during this event FaceIt will be hosting their second Quakeworld Tournament. The thing here is that they have invited some well-known game developers to compete against each other in a 1v1 fashion.

Matches are played in the main stage of DICE 2017, and it all starts on Wednesday, February 22 (tomorrow), with the winner being announced the next day. This means that you have a chance to see just how good these people really are at game. After all, we're playing the games made by these guys.

The list of players is as follows:

Jeffrey Kaplan - Blizzard

Randy Pitchford - Gearbox

Tim Willits - id Software

Ted Price - Insomniac Games

Sean Dunn - Sparkypants

Feargus Urquhart - Obsidian

Min Kim - Bonfire Studios

Shekhar Dhupelia - Wargaming

Leo Olebe - Facebook

Matt Firor - ZeniMax

David Wood - Bandai Namco

Niccolo Maisto - FaceIt

Sheloman Byrd - Tencent

Kate Edwards - IGDA

Patrick Hudson - Robot Entertainment

Steve Ellmore - Disbelief

You can watch these matches on their Twitch channel. Who are you most looking forward to? Maybe Tim Willits? Or perhaps Randy Pitchford? Leave your comments below.

