OpTic wins the Call of Duty World League Paris Open

A number of top Call of Duty teams earned their share of the $100,000 USD prize pool this weekend at the CWL Paris Open, following an action-packed competitive weekend in the French capital, however, it was OpTic who walked away victorious.

Although OpTic were top, the next spots were taken by FaZe Clan, Rise Nation, and Infused after three days of intense competition hosted by ESWC. This means that OpTic is one step closer to securing a spot in the first CWL Global Pro League, which starts at the beginning of April.

All in all there was 62 teams competing in the event, but the top six can be viewed down below:

1. - OpTic Gaming

2. - FaZe Clan

3. - Rise Nation

4. - Infused

5./6. - Epsilon

5./6. - Splyce

CWL LAN action continues next month in the CWL Dallas Open, which is hosted by MLG. Is Call of Duty's esports scene one of the best out there?

