Hearthstone events coming to PAX East and SXSW

Esports event organisers One Nation of Gamers announced on Twitter yesterday that two new majors for Blizzard's card game Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft are coming up, one at PAX East in Boston from March 10 to 12, and one at the SXSW event in Austin from March 16 to 18.

You can find out more about the two majors on Geico's official website, as they are presenting them, and both tournaments with have a first place prize of $4,000 USD. This isn't all, though, as all players who place between first and sixteenth will receive valuable points in the Hearthstone Championship Tour (or HCT), an ongoing competition spanning multiple events and tournaments, with first place in each receiving 15.

Up to 156 players can enter each competition, and registration for each is onsite only, so be sure to be present when they start if you're interesting in competing. What's more appealing - HCT points, or the money?

