BAFTA AMD Esports Audience Award nominations revealed

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA for short, has revealed the shortlist of nominees for the AMD Esports Audience Award, the "only award voted for by the public presented at the British Academy Games Awards" on Thursday April 6.

The nominations for the AMD Esports Audience Award are:

· Clash Royale

· Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

· Dota 2

· League of Legends

· Overwatch

· Street Fighter V

The public can vote from today until Thursday March 30 at this link, and can also use the hashtags #AMDVote and #BAFTAGames to get involved as well. Speaking more generally about the award, here's what BAFTA had to say:

"The AMD Esports Audience Award aims to recognise and acknowledge the games that captured the hearts and imaginations of players and audiences over the past year in the esports space. Esports, also known as professional gaming, is a form of competitive gameplay consisting of individual players and/or teams, with tournaments often streamed live and available for fans to attend."

Christian Dotzauer, Senior Manager, Channel Marketing of EMEA & APJ added: "AMD is thrilled to continue our commitment to esports with this award and through our sponsorship of professional gaming teams such as Evil Geniuses and Splyce. AMD technology delivers superior performance for esports and offers the performance and stability to help esports athletes to stay on top of the competition and to help gamers who want to compete like them. This sponsorship is incredibly important to AMD and truly highlights our long term commitment to bringing the best technology to esports enthusiasts and gamers the world over."

"The Games Awards is about celebrating creativity and excellence of the very best of Games," Nick Button-Brown, Chair of BAFTA's Games Committee, said. "Esports is such an exciting area of our industry, we are delighted to be able to celebrate, in our ceremony, the games that make esports great. Esports players and viewers are such a huge community, it makes so much sense for the community to pick its own winner, and I look forward to seeing who the community votes for."

The winner will be announced at the British Academy Games Awards on Thursday 6 April, which can be viewed via Twitch. Who's got the highest chance out of those nominees?

Photo: BAFTA

