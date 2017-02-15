Rumour: Neymar investing in LoL team

According to Brazilian site Veja.com Brazilian football player Neymar is reportedly about to invest in a League of Legends team, following the news last month that fellow Brazilian and ex-football star Ronaldo was investing in an esports team.

The report doesn't say who Neymar might be investing in, but considering the footballer has been in contact with Origen's Enrique "xPeke" Cedeño Martínez, who's sponsored by Gilette, the same sponsor as he is, it's not too hard to believe.

The same rumour also states that Neymar is interested in CS:GO too. How likely is this to be true?

Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images

