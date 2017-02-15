Wembley Stadium hosting its first Halo event this weekend

Over this weekend, from February 17 to 19, Wembley Stadium will host its first ever Halo event, as the EU Halo World Championship 2017 Qualifier: London will see top teams compete for the chance to progress in the tournament.

Gfinity are also hosting weekly online tournaments to seed the Open LAN Event and give players at home the chance to enter the competition, with February 26 being the Online Last Chance Qualifier.

The London Qualifier will see $25,000 USD up for grabs as well as two Halo World Cup Grand Final spots, so to get tickets just visit this link, where full weekend spectator tickets are £20.00.

