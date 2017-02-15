Renegades will be using atter for DreamHack Las Vegas

Esports organisation Renegades have announced via Twitter that Simon "atter" Atterstam will be playing in their team for the upcoming DreamHack Las Vegas, with Ricky "Rickeh" Mulholland making way for the Swedish talent.

This means that, unusually for Renegades, the CS:GO roster won't be totally Australian, which has become a kind of trademark for them recently, and Renegades are so far keeping quiet about what will happen to the roster in the future.

Although not experiencing a whole load of success recently with Swedish outfit qwerty, especially not at DreamHack Leipzig, atter is still a top player, with many successes and trophy wins to his name, so this acquisition shouldn't be a bad one.

Should atter be a permanent replacement, or just temporary?

Photo: Renegades

Werbung: