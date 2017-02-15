G2 Esports claim final spot at IEM Katowice

The official website for the Intel Extreme Masters has revealed the final team that will be competing at IEM Katowice in March, and that's G2 Esports.

G2 Esports have seen great success in the EU LCS thus far, remaining undefeated, and so they're more than worthy to replace Cloud9, who dropped out of the competition due to travel issues and a desire to focus on the NA LCS.

G2 Esports will face seven other teams in the competition, those being H2K, Unicorns of Love, M19, Kongdoo Monster, EDG, Flash Wolves, and ROX Tigers, and all of these teams should make IEM Katowice a tournament to keep an eye on. How well can G2 Esports do against these teams?

Photo: Intel

