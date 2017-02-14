ECS Season 3 qualifiers kick off this weekend

ECS has announced that season three will kick off this Saturday with the first of the open qualifiers for EU and NA teams.

On Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, the first qualifier will take place, with the top two progressing to the Dev League. The next weekend, February 25 and 26, will see the second qualifier take place, with the top two also progressing to the Dev League.

Each qualifier will see up to 1,024 teams fight through a single elimination bracket, with quarter and semi finals as a best of three. The Development League will then see the four qualified teams and four invited teams play in a best of two round robin from February 28 to March 16. The top two teams from each region will face the ninth and tenth placing team of the last ECS season in a best of five match to see who'll progress into the ECS third season's main league.

The Community Caster Challenge is also returning, and upcoming casters have their chance to prove themselves by streaming the Dev League. Considering the action we saw last season, could this season be even better?

Werbung:

Photo: ECS