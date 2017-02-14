This week in LoL: The LCK, the EU LCS, and the NA LCS

The EU LCS

The EU LCS has seen G2 Esports continue to dominate, as they brushed strugglers Origen aside to clinch a sixth unbeaten game, leaving the latter with a dismal five losses and no wins to their name. Unicorns of Love are doing just as well in their group, except their run of wins is only five.

Roccat aren't doing much better, as they also saw defeat at the hands of H2K, who are second in group B with four wins and two losses. Misfits stayed in second in Group A with a win over Splyce too, leaving Splyce in third place in Group B. Fnatic secured a win as well last week over Team Vitality.

The NA LCS

The NA LCS saw former Cloud9 team FlyQuest, now rebranded, take on the existing Cloud9 roster, with the latter claiming a tense 2-1 win over their close competition, seeing them still undefeated at the top of the table, also registering a win over Team Liquid last week as well. FlyQuest almost faced a scare from Phoenix1 too, but managed to seal off that game 2-1.

Despite beating Team Envy, second place TSM won't be happy with their loss to Echo Fox, leaving them with six wins and two losses, the same record as FlyQuest. Team Dignitas, however, will be happy as they beat Team Envy to secure a much-needed win, placing them above Envy in the table.

The LCK

SK Telecom T1 didn't have the best week in the LCk, as their loss to Afreeca Freecs mean they're no longer joint first alongside kt Rolster, who won their matches against Jin Air GreenWings and Samsung Galaxy. Longzhu Gaming also won their two matches to stay solidly behind SKT in third place, with Samsung Galaxy.

Both Kongdoo Monster and Jin Air GreenWings lost their two matches, though, meaning there's no change at the bottom end of the table, although two more losses for ROX Tigers means they could soon be overtaken by GreenWings if they keep up their bad run of form.

Who will be the most dominant force in LoL at the end of this season?

Werbung: