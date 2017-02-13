NRG Esports sign iddqd to Overwatch team

NRG Esports has announced that they have signed André "iddqd"Dahlström to their Overwatch roster, after iddqd has struggled to get into Fnatic's roster in recent months.

Iddqd will step into the hitscan role, and he'll be playing alongside Brandon "Seagull" Larned, support player Tim "Dummy" Olson, and tank player Seb "numlocked" Barton, with the rest of the roster yet to be announced.

"I am very excited to be back on the field playing professionally again, especially representing NRG and its colors. Dummy, numlocked and Seagull all share the same vision, to be the very best. I am dedicated to making that vision a reality," iddqd said.

"André embodies everything we love about the NRG brand," NGR's president Brett Lautenbach added. "He's a top tier competitor and major voice in his community. Most importantly he gels incredibly well with our existing roster and the guys are excited to get to work with him."

