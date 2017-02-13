William Hill taking bets on DreamHack Masters Las Vegas

Esports betting is a pretty big thing these days (Pinnacle has just take its five millionth bet) and now William Hill has announced its Las Vegas bookmakers will be taking bets on DreamHack Masters Las Vegas this week (via Wager Talk).

The bookmakers received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to accept wagers on the competition, and now you can bet on which of the 16 teams will win the competition, starting on February 15. Astralis, who recently won the Eleague Major, are favourites at 3/1, with Virtus Pro following close behind at 7/2, and Natus Vincere at 5/1. This least likely team to win, according to William Hill, are CompLexity Gaming, at 200/1.

William Hill will also be taking bets on the quarter finals, semi finals, and final, and it will be the second time ever that wagering on esports has been offered legally in the US, William Hill previously doing so with IEM Oaklamnd's LoL tournament in November.

